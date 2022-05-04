Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) CFO Aaron James Deer Buys 3,000 Shares

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,956. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron James Deer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00.

COLB traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,629. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

