Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 2,084 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.64. 198,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,468,634. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.52.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

