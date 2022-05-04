Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 6,350 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 976.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.79. The company had a trading volume of 79,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.48.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.30) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.98) to GBX 2,300 ($28.73) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.73) to GBX 2,500 ($31.23) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,190.65.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

