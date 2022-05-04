Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $5,385,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,755 shares of company stock worth $252,359 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 230,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,888,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.16. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.32). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

