Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,860 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Bunge were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BG stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.15. 19,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

BG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

