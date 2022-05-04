Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Position in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.10% of GT Biopharma worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 133.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 78,445 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 243.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 83,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,134. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
