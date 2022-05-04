Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $17.18 Million Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,816 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $17,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,383,000 after buying an additional 843,394 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,187,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 651.9% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,786,000 after buying an additional 5,932,297 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,919,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,599,000 after buying an additional 159,688 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,529,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,124,000 after buying an additional 701,200 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $29.63. 15,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,038. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Huazhu Group’s payout ratio is -87.50%.

Huazhu Group Profile (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.