Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $375,000 Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 320.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after buying an additional 3,420,226 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,565,000 after purchasing an additional 384,550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,845,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,759,000 after purchasing an additional 85,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTON. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

