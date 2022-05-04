Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $5.52 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,423 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,651,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $150.57. The company had a trading volume of 27,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.66. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

