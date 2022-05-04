Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $75.67 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,437 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.5% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $75,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.72. The stock had a trading volume of 46,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.01. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

