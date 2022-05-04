Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

IGF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,451. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.