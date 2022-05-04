Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $251,000 in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after buying an additional 3,080,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 291,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 656,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,007,000 after purchasing an additional 245,417 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,870,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 403,950 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUPH stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. 12,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

