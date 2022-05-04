Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 1,400 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 212.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Roblox were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RBLX traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.94. 167,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,140,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.14. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.
In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
