Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 6,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth $145,000.

Shares of BATS:EZU traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,219,288 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

