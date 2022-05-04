Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases Shares of 1,525 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.39.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. 45,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,744. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $49.64 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.31.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

