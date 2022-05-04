Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 225 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,053 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 594.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $148,509,000 after purchasing an additional 893,717 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.72. 14,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,059. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.36.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $446,696.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,094,555 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.