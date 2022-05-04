Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 25,098 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,098 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,124 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $224,193,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,179. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $376.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

