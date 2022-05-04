Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.04

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCU. StockNews.com downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.42.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.78 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

