Comparing AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get AeroVironment alerts:

85.5% of AeroVironment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of AeroVironment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AeroVironment and Draganfly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 4 2 0 2.33 Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00

AeroVironment currently has a consensus price target of $86.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.18%. Given AeroVironment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Draganfly.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AeroVironment and Draganfly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $394.91 million 5.47 $23.33 million ($0.03) -2,888.37 Draganfly $5.63 million 32.65 -$12.93 million N/A N/A

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Draganfly.

Profitability

This table compares AeroVironment and Draganfly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment -0.11% 8.14% 5.35% Draganfly N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AeroVironment beats Draganfly on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroVironment (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments. It also designs, engineers, tools, and manufactures unmanned aerial and aircraft systems, including airborne platforms, payloads and payload integration, ground control systems, and ground support equipment and other items and services related to ISR services. In addition, the company offers small UAS products, including spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, chargers, repair services, and customer support, as well as multiple aircraft, hand-held ground control system, and spare parts and accessories. Further, it develops high-altitude pseudo-satellite UAS systems. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Draganfly (Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.