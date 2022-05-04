Comparing Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lufax and Coinbase Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $9.70 billion 1.39 $2.61 billion $1.04 5.25 Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 3.43 $3.62 billion $14.41 8.50

Coinbase Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lufax. Lufax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax 27.08% 18.93% 5.45% Coinbase Global 46.23% 77.65% 22.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lufax and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 0 3 2 0 2.40 Coinbase Global 1 3 15 0 2.74

Lufax currently has a consensus target price of $9.76, indicating a potential upside of 78.43%. Coinbase Global has a consensus target price of $289.31, indicating a potential upside of 138.45%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Lufax.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Lufax on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

