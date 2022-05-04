Comparing General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) and China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Cannabis and China Jo-Jo Drugstores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cannabis $5.93 million 4.87 -$8.87 million N/A N/A China Jo-Jo Drugstores $133.13 million 0.06 -$8.12 million ($2.40) -0.90

China Jo-Jo Drugstores has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares General Cannabis and China Jo-Jo Drugstores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cannabis -149.64% -128.29% -46.38% China Jo-Jo Drugstores N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

General Cannabis has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for General Cannabis and China Jo-Jo Drugstores, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A China Jo-Jo Drugstores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

China Jo-Jo Drugstores beats General Cannabis on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Cannabis Corp. provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and a retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as two retail stores in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp. in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. Its stores provide various pharmaceutical products, including prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, traditional Chinese medicines (TCM), personal and family care products, and medical devices, as well as convenience products, such as consumable, seasonal, and promotional items. The company also operates licensed doctors of Western medicine and TCM on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. In addition, it operates online drugstore that retails OTC drugs and nutritional supplements, as well as sells products through third-party platforms. Further, the company distributes third-party pharmaceutical products primarily to trading companies, as well as cultivates and wholesales herbs used for TCM. As of March 31, 2021, it had 109 retail pharmacies under the Jiuzhou Grand Pharmacy name, as well as 4 drugstores. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

