Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Down 4.7%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.77. 13,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,032,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.96.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $10,325,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 774,583 shares of company stock valued at $29,211,858 and sold 634,025 shares valued at $27,704,768. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 55.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $5,010,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 81.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 403,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after acquiring an additional 181,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

