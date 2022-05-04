Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chemours by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Chemours by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Shares of CC stock opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $39.20.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

