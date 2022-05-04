CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.98 EPS

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98), Fidelity Earnings reports. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CEIX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.16. 15,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

In other CONSOL Energy news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $294,069.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,931.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.