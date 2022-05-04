CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.98 EPS

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98), Fidelity Earnings reports. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE CEIX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.16. 15,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64.
In other CONSOL Energy news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $294,069.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,931.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
CONSOL Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.
