Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Short Interest Update

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the March 31st total of 208,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, VP Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 7,362 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $79,362.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 400,301 shares of company stock worth $4,164,895 and have sold 147,158 shares worth $1,649,735. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 45.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 14.08 and a quick ratio of 14.08. The company has a market cap of $290.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.18.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

