Context Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 125,000 Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Get Ahren Acquisition alerts:

AHRNU traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Ahren Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHRNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ahren Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ahren Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.