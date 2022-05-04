Context Capital Management LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 167,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASAX. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $138,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASAX remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $9.99.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

