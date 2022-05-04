Context Capital Management LLC Invests $67,000 in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 89,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of EPHYW stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.25. 13,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,901. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of 0.25 and a fifty-two week high of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.33.

