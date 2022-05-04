Context Capital Management LLC Invests $770,000 in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 79,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 812,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 418,767 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period.

Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. 20,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,803. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

