Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $504,000 Investment in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPCSU. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,060,000.

NASDAQ DPCSU traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses its search on operating in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

