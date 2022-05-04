Context Capital Management LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Context Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Golden Arrow Merger worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GAMC. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,253,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,736,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,731,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

GAMC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,881. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.