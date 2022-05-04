Context Capital Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Context Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Zanite Acquisition worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTE. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Zanite Acquisition by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 68,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in Zanite Acquisition by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 93,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 53,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 89.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 147,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNTE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 897,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,220. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

