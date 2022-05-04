Context Capital Management LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the third quarter valued at $109,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger by 39.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PACX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,617. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

