Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Deep Medicine Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DMAQ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,850,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,365,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,907,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Deep Medicine Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 7,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,395. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.99.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

