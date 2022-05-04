Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.50. Continental Gold shares last traded at C$5.49, with a volume of 502,247 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.61.
About Continental Gold (TSE:CNL)
Read More
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.