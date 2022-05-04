Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CORT opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,307,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 393,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.