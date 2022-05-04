Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.43

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
The company has a market capitalization of C$37.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.31.
Cordoba Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CDB)
