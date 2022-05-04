Covea Finance Invests $206,000 in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Covea Finance purchased a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 137.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 79,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 92.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,498 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 39.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ambev by 18.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 734,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 116,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 133.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ABEV. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Profile (Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.