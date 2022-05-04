Covea Finance Invests $4.11 Million in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 118,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,736,000 after acquiring an additional 570,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 744.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 22.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Schrödinger stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.21. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $46.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger (Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.