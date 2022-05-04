Covea Finance Purchases New Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Covea Finance acquired a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 332.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fox Factory by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.52.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

