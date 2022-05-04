Covea Finance Purchases Shares of 80,509 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,182,000. PayPal comprises 1.3% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

