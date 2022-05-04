CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $332.96

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.96 ($4.16) and traded as low as GBX 247 ($3.09). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 248 ($3.10), with a volume of 4,470 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.93 million and a P/E ratio of 8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 263.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 331.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from CPPGroup’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. CPPGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers a range of embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services, such as card protection; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare and mobile doctor services; OwlDetect, identity protection, personal cyber insurance, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

