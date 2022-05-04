Crake Asset Management LLP Has $148.38 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 8.4% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $148,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 708,929 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,814,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after buying an additional 184,833 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,442,083,000 after buying an additional 178,690 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.34, for a total value of $3,570,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 594,733 shares of company stock valued at $144,169,031 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $13.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,349.39. The stock had a trading volume of 32,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,664. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,230.05 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,634.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,768.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

