Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 23,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $454,597.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,350,405 shares of company stock valued at $18,427,042.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cricut by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.65. 1,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,158. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.04. Cricut has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.14.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

