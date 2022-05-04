Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,247 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CRNX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,651. The company has a market cap of $970.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,163,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,077,000 after acquiring an additional 659,331 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,979,000. Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,384,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,328,000 after purchasing an additional 532,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,944,000 after purchasing an additional 184,515 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

