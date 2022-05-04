Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Trading 8.5% Higher After Earnings Beat

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93. 23,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 334,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.80 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRTO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,654 shares of company stock valued at $71,358. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

