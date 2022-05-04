Crocs (CROX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crocs to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In other Crocs news, Director Ronald Frasch purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan purchased 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

