Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) will post $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.61. Crocs posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $12.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Frasch acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Crocs by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $72.21. 1,908,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.16.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

