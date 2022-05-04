Cryptex Finance (CTX) Price Tops $5.08

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.08 or 0.00013035 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $17.60 million and $1.14 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

Cryptex Finance (CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,462,887 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

