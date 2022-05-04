CryptoTycoon Price Tops $3.48 on Major Exchanges (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be purchased for about $3.48 or 0.00008930 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $505,716.51 and $130,217.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoTycoon alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00029317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00099415 BTC.

About CryptoTycoon

CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 895,069 coins and its circulating supply is 145,134 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTycoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.